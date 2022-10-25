Where to find Dog Food in Fallout 76

Survival is tough in any situation but it gets more difficult when you need to deal with nuclear armageddon as you do in Fallout 76. When radiation is everywhere and everything, including the plants, is out to get you, sometimes you need to eat some unappealing things. When times get tough, you can always chow down on some good ol’ Dog Food. While it might not sound appetizing, it could be the only thing available. This guide will show you where you can find Dog Food in Fallout 76.

Dog Food locations in Fallout 76

While many food and drink items you will find in the wastelands of Appalachia carry the risk of radiation and disease, Dog Food is one of the few meals you can eat that won’t cause you to catch dysentery or parasites. Because this food is canned, you can easily let it sit in your stash box for days without worrying about it spoiling.

If you are looking to get some Canned Dog Food, you can easily find cans in most places that you go. Canned Dog Food often appears in containers and can even be dropped by enemies in the wastelands. You can reliably find Dog Food in the following areas:

Mama Dolce’s Food Processing : Three cans of Dog Food can be found on the backyard porch

: Three cans of Dog Food can be found on the backyard porch Mount Blair Trainyard: Two cans of Dog Food can be found to the east on a green train car

Two cans of Dog Food can be found to the east on a green train car Charleston Landfill: One can of Dog Food can be found in a shopping cart

One can of Dog Food can be found in a shopping cart Grafton Dam: One can of Dog Food can be found south of the dam on a wooden boat

One can of Dog Food can be found south of the dam on a wooden boat Whitespring Golf Club: Multiple cans of Dog Food can spawn in the food court

If you want to increase your chances of getting Canned Dog Food, you can apply the Can Do! perk to your character which gives you a 40% increased chance of finding canned food in containers. Apply the Good Doggy perk to your character to increase the benefits of Canned Dog Food and the Slow Metabolizer perk to increase the food’s effectiveness.