Where To Find Dragostrophe & How To Beat It in Palworld

There are around 113 Pals in Palworld for players to collect, and thanks to its natural progression grind, meaning players take dozens of hours to hit level 50 and compete against the most dangerous bosses, it’s a real challenge to collect the rarest Pals like Dragostrophe.

For many players, there are going to be tens of Pals left for them to gather and add to their Paldeck once they’ve defeated every tower boss. The game is so vast, and wild Pals are so dangerous in fights that it can feel impossible to collect them all. One Pal caused quite a stir when Palworld was first released because it’s been part of the game’s pre-release marketing videos but has taken forever to be found in-game.

Where Do You Find Dragostrophe in Palworld?

At the time of writing, we believe that Dragostrophe isn’t in Palworld and will be added in a future update. The entire Gamepur staff has been playing the game and seeking our every Pal across all corners of the map, and it’s simply nowhere to be seen.

It and Dragostrophe will prolly be added at a later date I'd imagine.



Especially Dragostrope considering how much is was in the trailers, etc., before launch but we got Astragon(?) instead. — TheFearsomeRat (@TheFearsomeRat) January 23, 2024

We’ve been keeping an eye on what players are saying about the game too, and no one else seems to have found a Dragostrophe either. Having seen other players struggle to uncover this Pal’s secrets just as much as we are, we’re convinced that it will be added in the future as part of the planned update roadmap for Palworld.

Why Isn’t Dragostrophe in Palworld Yet?

The reason Dragostrophe isn’t in Palworld at the time of writing is probably because the game is in early access, and the Pal isn’t ready for players to battle and capture. While there are only just over 100 Pals in the game, it already feels like there are too many to master in battle.

The slow grind of progress in this game lends itself to having a smaller number of Pals than we’d see the equivalent of in a Pokemon game. In Nintendo’s franchise, the aim of the game is to amass a huge collection of Pokemon, including multiple variants of the same ones. In Palworld, players are encouraged to focus on training a few select Pals, so they have a strong party, with any extras being used as base workers, butchered for parts, or sold to a Black Marketeer.

How Have Players Seen Dragostrophe in Palworld?

The only place players have seen Dragostrophe in Palworld is in the 2023 reveal trailer for the game. Dragostrophe appears at the end of the trailer in a PvP battle, though that feature also isn’t in the game at the time of writing. There are also clips of Dragostrophe in videos elsewhere showing it as a world boss Pal, which makes sense because it looks as though it should be level 50 and among the legendaries.

All players who want to learn more about Palworld should read through our complete guide. There, we’ve packed in every article we’ve produced for the game to break down the barrier to entry and get players capturing Pals and base building as fast as possible.