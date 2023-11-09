All New & Removed Weapons and Vehicles in Fortnite OG Week 2

Fortnite OG is changing every week and the loot pool changes with it. Week 2 is based on a new season bringing back Rift Encounters and all sorts of other madness. The most interesting changes keeping players on their toes are to weapons and vehicles.

The range of vehicles and weapons in Fortnite OG week 2 has altered. This means that some weapons and vehicles have been removed, and others have been added. It’s always useful to know what’s on offer because players can use that information to plan their strategy for winning when they enter a match. Knowing where to find the right weapons and vehicles to help with mobility and lethality is key for a Victory Royale.

Every New Weapon and Vehicle in Fortnite OG Week 2

The new weapons and vehicles added to the map in Fortnite OG Week 2 are as follows. These can be found across the map during Week 2 of Fortnite OG but will change as soon as Week 2 ends and Week 3 starts.

Double Barrel Shotgun

Six Shooter

Shockwave Grenades

Port-A-Fortress

Clinger

Dynamite

Heavy Assault Rifle

Chiller Trap

Grapple Gloves

Mounted Turret Trap

Driftboard

Quadcrasher

Every Removed Weapon and Vehicle in Fortnite OG Week 2

In the list below, we’ve highlighted all the vehicles and weapons that have been removed in Fortnite OG Week 2. While they may still appear in some creative modes, they won’t be in the battle royale game modes.

Burst Assault Rifle

Port-A-Fort

Heavy Shotgun

Remote Explosives

Smoke Bomb

Impulse Grenade

Why do Weapons and Vehicles Change Every Week in Fortnite OG

The reason that weapons and vehicles change every week in Fortnite OG is that the map is slowly rotating through every season from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 onwards. Each week brings more POIs to the map and will change the available loot so players can relive the experience of playing the maps when they were first present in the game.

Fortnite OG season has drawn in more players than the game has ever had. It’s a combination of the appeal of returning to Chapter 1 for long-time players and the massive marketing push that Epic Games has done for this event that has helped draw in so many people.