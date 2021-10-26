Where to find Ember in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 – NPC #25 Location

Ember is a new NPC that has been introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in the v18.30 update. She will have new punchcard challenges that players can complete, each one gaining them 30,000 XP toward their Battle Pass.

To start the punchcard, players will first need to find Ember, and they can do so at the spot marked on the map below. Ember can be found on the hill to the north of Corny Crops, or the east of Pleasant Park, just beside the bridge. This area, known as Scenic Spot, is where players can find Ember, NPC #25, wandering around.

Image by Gamepur

You may find the NPC wandering around in this general area, as they all have patrol paths that they will follow. When you get close, you will be able to see exactly where they are thanks to a speech bubble symbol that will appear both on the map, and on your main screen.

You can find all Ember’s punchcard challenges below: