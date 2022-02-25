Where to find Erdleaf Flower in Elden Ring – and what it does

In Elden Ring, the Erdleaf Flower crafting ingredient can be found very early in the game. When you first exit the Stranded Graveyard and enter Limgrave, instead of fighting the Tree Sentinel, turn left and go around the west side of the large ruin. There’s an Erdleaf Flower about halfway along the ruin. There’s another Erdleaf Flower a short distance north of the Church of Elleh in the undergrowth just to the west of the road. As its in-game description states, Erdleaf Flower can be found throughout the Lands Between, but it is particularly common in Limgrave, Weeping Peninsula, Stormgate, and Liurnia of The Lakes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The primary use of Erdleaf Flowers is in the crafting of Furlcalling Finger Remedy, which is a multiplayer item used to reveal both co-op and hostile summoning signs. Use the Furlcalling Finger Remedy and it will show co-op summoning signs in gold, and hostile summoning signs in red.

Related: How to get the Spirit Calling Bell in Elden Ring

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’ve got the two Erdleaf Flowers from the locations described above, and bought a Crafting Kit from Merchant Kale at the Church of Elleh, then you’re ready to craft your first Furlcalling Finger Remedy. Go to the main menu, select Item Crafting, and find Furlcalling Finger Remedy under Consumables. Select it then select OK to craft one.