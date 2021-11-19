Where to find Feebas in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainers that are in the market for a noted Water-type Pokémon can always try their hand at getting Feebas. This powerful Pokémon is difficult to catch but well worth the effort. Feebas can evolve into Milotic, but if you want them, it will take some time.

You will need to have Six Badges, and a Good/Super Rod before you set out on this quest for Feebas, so make sure you work through the rest of the game.

Feebas will only appear in one place in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Make your way to Mt. Coronet to the west of Celestic Town on Route 211. You will need the Strength TM because there will be some boulders to move. You can find the Strength HM at the peak of The Lost Tower on Route 209. You need to go there and grab the HM, and you will then only be able to use it after beating Byron at the Canalave City Gym.

When you can use Strength, use it to clear the boulders and head down the stairs into the mountain. Up next, you will need to use Defog and Surf to make your way to the lake. Defog is found at the Great Marsh Gate near Pastoria City by speaking with the receptionist on the left. You’ll need to pay a nominal fee for this HM. Surf can be found in Celestic City after you’ve beaten Team Galactic in the Ruins. Look at the paintings on the walls and Cynthia’s grandmother will enter and give you Surf.

As you can see, there is a lot of effort required even to get to this point. After that, it just gets more annoying. You need to fish to find Feebas, and he will only appear on four randomly generate tiles that rotate each day. The good news is that those tiles give a 50% chance to catch him, which is something. You will just need to fish at every tile in the lake a couple of times to try and catch him, unfortunately.