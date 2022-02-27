Where to find Four-Toed Fowl Foot in Elden Ring – and what it does

Elden Ring is chock full of crafting items for players to find. These range from basic items that you’ll be using often like Rowa Fruit and Herba to items that are only helpful for a few specific recipes. One of these is the Four-Toed Fowl Foot, which is only used to craft a few items that boost your item and rune finding. Fortunately, finding this item is relatively easy as it requires you to kill an enemy that doesn’t attack back. Let’s take a look.

Four-Toed Fowl Feet drop from Guillemots, which are found all over the place in Limgrave. You’ll find these small, bird-like creatures resting on cliffs, so stick to the outside edges of the landmass to spot them more easily. If you approach, they’ll find away, so we recommend attacking from range to take them out easily. They can also drop Flight Pinion, which is used in other recipes. In our experience, Guillemots drop the two roughly equally, so it shouldn’t take too many kills to find a Four-Toed Fowl Foot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned above, this item isn’t used in many recipes. In fact, it’s only used to craft two items: Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot and Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot. The silver version boosts item discovery, while the gold boosts your rune acquisition by 30% for a time. Both items can be crafted after you find the Missionary’s Cookbook (3) in the Smoldering Church, which is found near the north side of the border of Limgrave and Caelid.