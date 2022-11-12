Where to find Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarok

The Glowing Embers are a powerful resource in God of War Ragnarok that you will use to improve your weapon’s attachments. These attachments are vital to making them unique, leaning into your playstyle, which may vary as you play through the game. You mix and match these combinations, but if you want the more powerful upgrades, you need to find Glowing Embers. Here’s where you need to go to find Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarok

The Glowing Embers only appear at one location in God of War Ragnarok, and that’s the Muspelheim trials. You have to find the two Muspelheim Seeds to unlock this region, which you can find in Svartalfheim. You will need to progress the story to the point you receive the Draupnir Spear to find them both. One of the Muspelheim Seeds is on the west side of the Bay of Bounty inside the legendary chest at Modvitnir’s Rig, and the other is by Alberich Hollow. You can reach Alberich Hollow by throwing the Draupnir Spear at the gust of wind on the wooden platform on Dragon Beach.

From here, you will gain access to the Muspelheim Crucible challenges. There are several challenges you will need to work your way through, which reward several crafting resources, Hacksilver, and XP for you and your companions. However, to find Glowing Embers, you must reach the Final Crucible Challenges, appearing after you complete the initial six in this area. Once you reach this point, more difficult challenges arise, providing better resources for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you need more of this resource for crafting projects, work through the challenges to have enough for your weapon attachments.