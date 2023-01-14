Since Fallout 76 is a survival game, a large portion of what you will be doing is traveling the wasteland and collecting components to use for crafting. Each piece of junk, every weapon, and each armor piece can be scrapped to get crafting materials. One of the more difficult-to-find crafting materials is Gold Scrap. This material can only be found in a handful of items across Appalachia. While it isn’t the most commonly used item, Gold is useful to have for crafting weapon mods and camp items. This guide will show you where to find Gold Scrap in Fallout 76.

How to get Gold Scrap in Fallout 76

There are two methods that you can use to get Gold Scrap; breaking down in-game items that are classified as junk or melting down ore at a chemistry workbench. If you are trying to find items that you can scrap for Gold, search for the following:

Gold Fork

Gold Plated Flip Lighter

Gold Pocket Watch

Gold Plated Glass

Red Star Pin

Unstoppables! Board Game

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see, there are not many items that will give you Gold by scrapping them. The best areas to find these items are the following locations:

Appalachian Antiques – You can typically find multiple watches and lighters in this area

You can typically find multiple watches and lighters in this area Whitespring Resort – Inside you can find Gold Plated Glasses and Forks

If you would rather collect gold by farming ores, you can do so by collecting Gold Ore in mines. You can also collect Gold Ore by placing a mineral extractor down on a gold deposit at the following workshops:

Spruce Knob

Abandoned Bog Town

Beckley Mine Exhibit

Billings Homestead

Dolly Sods Campground

Hemlock Holes Maintenance

Smelting Gold Ore into Gold Scrap requires a Chemistry Workbench and Acid. To get Gold Scrap, you will need two Gold Ore and four Acid. This combination will get you two Gold Scrap that you can add to your scrap box.