Fallout 76 has received a lot of updates over the years since it was released back in 2018. Each of these updates has added new locations for you to visit and additional tasks for you to complete. One of the many updates to the wasteland includes an area that those who have played Fallout 4 should be familiar with; Nuka-World. This time, Nuka-World is on tour and a special area has been set up in Appalachia for you to visit. This guide will show you where to find Nuka-World in Fallout 76.

Nuka-World on Tour location in Fallout 76

While there are many locations on the map that can be spotted by drawings on the overworld map, Nuka-World on Tour is not one of them. Nuka-World can be found in the southern portion of the map in the region known as the Ash Heap. As you can tell from the map below, you can find Nuka-World on Tour next to Lewisburg and the Lewisburg Station.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you have a higher-level character, you have probably been near the Nuka-World on Tour site already and can easily fast-travel to it. If not, you can easily spot Nuka-World thanks to the symbol for it being a Nuka-Cola bottle.

What to do at Nuka-World on Tour

There is something to do at each of the locations in Appalachia. Nuka-World on Tour isn’t a part of any story missions or side missions but it still has plenty of things for you to experience. One of the main attractions of Nuka-World on Tour is the Cappy Arcade which is filled with carnival games for you and your friends to play. Each of the games gives out tokens that you can exchange for prizes.

Outside of the arcade, you can participate in three events that happen around the Nuka-World on Tour location. These events are Spin the Wheel, Most Wanted, and Tunnel of Love. Each of the events requires you to complete a task around the park that will earn you rewards. You can also visit the Tunnel of Love when the event isn’t going on to collect some crafting components.