Where to find Grave Glovewort in Elden Ring – and what it does
Every location Grave Glovewort can be found.
Grave Glovewort is a bolstering material in Elden Ring, which works in much the same way as Smithing Stones, only it’s used to upgrade your Spirit Ashes rather than your armaments. You can’t use Grave Glovewort at a smithing table though. Instead you have to use a Spirit Tuner, and those are rather harder to find. The first Spirit Tuner you can get is Roderika, but you have to complete her quest in order to move her from the Stormhill Shack to Roundtable Hold and help her set herself up.
Related: Where to find Root Resin in Elden Ring – and what it does
There are ten grades of Grave Glovewort, ranging from Grave Glovewort [1] to Great Grave Glovewort, and the higher you want to upgrade your Spirit Ashes, the higher the grade of Grave Glovewort you’ll need. Grave Glovewort [1], [2], and [3] can be purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks (who have an infinite supply) at Roundtable Hold, but only after you’ve brought them the Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [1], which is dropped by the Wyndham Catacombs boss in Mt. Gelmir. Otherwise, Grave Glovewort can be found in Catacombs and Hero’s Graves, as listed below:
Grave Glovewort [1]
Limgrave: Murkwater Catacombs
Limgrave: Stormfoot Catacombs
Limgrave: Deathtouched Catacombs
Weeping Peninsula: Impaler’s Catacombs
Weeping Peninsula: Tombsward Catacombs
Grave Glovewort [2]
Weeping Peninsula: Impaler’s Catacombs
Weeping Peninsula: Tombsward Catacombs
Liurnia of the Lakes: Road’s End Catacombs
Lirunia of the Lakes: Cliffbottom Catacombs
Grave Glovewort [3]
Liurnia of the Lakes: Road’s End Catacombs
Liurnia of the Lakes: Black Knife Catacombs
Lirunia of the Lakes: Cliffbottom Catacombs
Caelid: Caelid Catacombs
Caelid: Minor Erdtree Catacombs
Grave Glovewort [4]
Liurnia of the Lakes: Black Knife Catacombs
Caelid: Caelid Catacombs
Caelid: Minor Erdtree Catacombs
Mt. Gelmir: Wyndham Catacombs
Grave Glovewort [5]
Caelid: Caelid Catacombs
Mt. Gelmir: Wyndham Catacombs
Grave Glovewort [6]
Caelid: War-Dead Catacombs
Grave Glovewort [7]
Mt. Gelmir: Gelmir Hero’s Grave
Mountaintop of the Giants: Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave
Grave Glovewort [8]
Consecrated Snowfields: Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
Mountaintop of the Giants: Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave
Grave Glovewort [9]
Consecrated Snowfields: Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
Mountaintop of the Giants: Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave
Great Grave Glovewort
Consecrated Snowfields: Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs
Mountaintop of the Giants: Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave