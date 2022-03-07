Where to find Grave Glovewort in Elden Ring – and what it does

Grave Glovewort is a bolstering material in Elden Ring, which works in much the same way as Smithing Stones, only it’s used to upgrade your Spirit Ashes rather than your armaments. You can’t use Grave Glovewort at a smithing table though. Instead you have to use a Spirit Tuner, and those are rather harder to find. The first Spirit Tuner you can get is Roderika, but you have to complete her quest in order to move her from the Stormhill Shack to Roundtable Hold and help her set herself up.

There are ten grades of Grave Glovewort, ranging from Grave Glovewort [1] to Great Grave Glovewort, and the higher you want to upgrade your Spirit Ashes, the higher the grade of Grave Glovewort you’ll need. Grave Glovewort [1], [2], and [3] can be purchased from the Twin Maiden Husks (who have an infinite supply) at Roundtable Hold, but only after you’ve brought them the Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing [1], which is dropped by the Wyndham Catacombs boss in Mt. Gelmir. Otherwise, Grave Glovewort can be found in Catacombs and Hero’s Graves, as listed below:

Grave Glovewort [1]

Limgrave: Murkwater Catacombs

Limgrave: Stormfoot Catacombs

Limgrave: Deathtouched Catacombs

Weeping Peninsula: Impaler’s Catacombs

Weeping Peninsula: Tombsward Catacombs

Grave Glovewort [2]

Weeping Peninsula: Impaler’s Catacombs

Weeping Peninsula: Tombsward Catacombs

Liurnia of the Lakes: Road’s End Catacombs

Lirunia of the Lakes: Cliffbottom Catacombs

Grave Glovewort [3]

Liurnia of the Lakes: Road’s End Catacombs

Liurnia of the Lakes: Black Knife Catacombs

Lirunia of the Lakes: Cliffbottom Catacombs

Caelid: Caelid Catacombs

Caelid: Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Grave Glovewort [4]

Liurnia of the Lakes: Black Knife Catacombs

Caelid: Caelid Catacombs

Caelid: Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Mt. Gelmir: Wyndham Catacombs

Grave Glovewort [5]

Caelid: Caelid Catacombs

Mt. Gelmir: Wyndham Catacombs

Grave Glovewort [6]

Caelid: War-Dead Catacombs

Grave Glovewort [7]

Mt. Gelmir: Gelmir Hero’s Grave

Mountaintop of the Giants: Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave

Grave Glovewort [8]

Consecrated Snowfields: Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Mountaintop of the Giants: Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave

Grave Glovewort [9]

Consecrated Snowfields: Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Mountaintop of the Giants: Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave

Great Grave Glovewort

Consecrated Snowfields: Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs

Mountaintop of the Giants: Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave