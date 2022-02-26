Where to find Hookclaws in Elden Ring

Elden Ring offers a ton of weapons hidden throughout its vast open world. You’ll come across everything from an uchigatana to a whip during your adventures. One hidden weapon you can seek out is a pair of Hookclaws, which can really make for fun combat encounters if you’re doing a dex-focused build. Here’s where you can find the Hookclaws in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Hookclaws, you’ll need to fast travel to the Site of Grace at Stormveil Cliffside, just to the left of Stormveil Castle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn to the right and you’ll see a shoddy set of stairs that definitely violate OSHA guidelines. At the top are a group of enemies who will rush at you the second you get their attention. The narrowness of the stairs can easily result in accidentally falling to your death, so it might be best to try and get them to follow you back to the wider cliffs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the top of the stairs you’ll find a chamber with two different doorways. You’ll want to go through the one to the right that leads into another room. You can grab the item on the left beforehand, but watch out for a sniper.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn to the left after clearing out the room and you’ll find a dark room full of boxes. An enemy with a giant axe will be patrolling at the back; you can auto-lock onto them even if you don’t see them directly. Take them out as you see fit, but be mindful that a torch will absolutely come in handy to light up the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the upper-left corner you’ll find a corpse. Take the item from it and you’re rewarded with a pair of Hookclaws. This agile set of claws scales with strength and dexterity and can inflict blood loss. They also make you look like Wolverine, which is as good of a reason as any to pick them up.