Where to find Hoppip in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have an abundance of new Pokémon to discover and capture, from brand new critters to variations on old favorites. But that’s not to say there’s nothing here for old hands familiar with the world of Pokémon, either. There are plenty of familiar faces from Kanto, Johto, and other regions, one of which is the cheerful Grass/Flying-type Hoppip. Here’s where to find it.

How to catch Hoppip in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hoppip is an easily-found Pokémon, even if you’re only just starting out in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. It can be found at any time of day, primarily in Areas One and Two of the South Province — practically right outside your front door. In fact, it can even be one of the first Pokémon you ever capture in the game, located as it is right alongside the Lechonks and Tarountulas of the opening areas.

It shouldn’t be too difficult an adversary at the low levels at which you’re likely to encounter it — even Quaxly should be alright despite being weak against Hoppip’s Grass type. If anything, you’re more likely to have to hold back yourself if you want to catch Hoppip, especially if you picked the fire-breathing Fuecoco. Make sure to hold back from moves like Ember if you want to have an opportunity to chuck a Pokéball at it.

Hoppip is a Grass/Flying type, just like its evolutions Skiploom and Jumpluff, so be sure to keep it away from Fire, Flying, Ice, Poison, and Rock-type moves for best results. However, it’ll still put up a good fight against Water and Fighting types, and because it’s a Flying type it will take no damage whatsoever from Ground-type moves. If you’re gathering resources for crafting, Hoppip will drop Hoppip Leaf upon defeat or capture, so seek them out if you’re running low.