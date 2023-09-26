Cyberpunk 2077: Where to Find Joytoys at Jig-Jig Street

Cyberpunk 2077 has some colorful locations to visit across Night City where you can meet loads of interesting characters. Jig-Jig Street is one of the places you’ll frequently come across quite a bit during the course of a playthrough.

This red-light district of Jig-Jig Street is where you’ll find adult services and bootleg traders. If you’re looking for a quick romance then the Joytoys located in this area are who you’ll want to speak to. Here is where you can find the Joytoys at Jig-Jig Street in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Find Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jig-Jig Street in Cyberpunk 2077 can be found in the Japantown district of Westbrook. If you’ve been past the area you’ll notice a fast travel station right out the front if you’re looking to get there quickly. There are two Joytoys that you can interact with at JigJig Street.

The female Joytoy can be found against a barricade overpass towards the back end of the area.

The male Joytoy is standing out the front of the adult toy shop. Although, I have also seen this Joytoy toward the front entrance of Jig-Jig Street near the pole dancer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Both Joytoys at Jig-Jig Street can be identified by the lips icon on the map, and will cost 100 Eddies for their services.

Where to Find Expensive Joytoys in Cyberpunk 2077

There are two other Joytoys you can come across in Cyberpunk 2007 which you can romance, and they are a lot more expensive. You’ll need to have progressed the story far enough to get the Off the Leash side mission from Kerry Eurodyne – one of Johnny’s bandmates. This quest will take you to the Dark Matter club, which is also located on the edge of Japantown.

There is mainly a bunch of talking during this quest, but once it has completed you can then revisit the Dark Matter club again and there will be two Joytoys in the area.

The female Joytoy is located at the bar sitting on a stool.

The male Joytoy can be found at the end of the bar leaning up against a wall.

The Joytoys in the Dark Matter club will set you back 3000 eddies, but I recommend that you’re best off saving that and using the money elsewhere.