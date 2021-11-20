Where to find Metal Coat in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are several evolution items that you will need to use to evolve specific Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Without these items, a Pokémon may never reach its final evolution. For those searching for Metal Coat, there are a handful of locations you can find it. Here’s what you need to know about finding Metal Coat in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

A solid and guaranteed way to find Metal Coat is to capture it off of a Magnenite. The problem with this method is that Magnenite only appears after you’ve completed the Sinnoh PokéDex and you’ve reached the end of the game. When you get to this point and unlock the National PokéDex, Magnenite begins to spawn.

You’ll be able to find Magnenite wandering around the Grand Underground. However, you won’t be able to find it before you complete the National PokéDex, so you don’t want to wander around this area searching for one until you reach the end of the game.

Alternatively, you can also find a Metal Coat when you reach Iron Island. When you step off the boat on Iron Island, proceed inside the house to speak with Byron. You can also unlock it at the Battle Tower, but it costs Battle Points.