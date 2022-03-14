Where to find Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [14] and what it unlocks in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, the Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook 3 is found on one of the corpses in the Smoldering Church in northeast Limgrave. The Smoldering Church is defended by Anastasia, Tarnished Eater, who might seem tough at first, but is actually very easy to beat. Once you kill her you’ll be free to pillage the remains in the Smoldering Church in peace.

The Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [14] unlocks three crafting recipes: Poison Pot, Roped Poison Pot, and Poisonbone Dart. All three of these items are for throwable items that poison enemies, and every one of them requires Poisonbloom, which is dropped by Poison Flowers, found at the Waypoint Ruins, Tombsward Cave, and near the Demi-Human Forest Ruins. Poisonbone Darts are the simplest to craft, requiring only Poisonbloom and Thin Beast Bones (which can be found everywhere). A Poison Pot is essentially a poison grenade which, unlike a Poisonbone Dart, has an area of effect. It requires Poisonbloom and a Toxic Mushroom, which can be dropped by Poison Skeletons (The Shaded Castle) and Servants of Rot (Stillwater Cave, Caelid Waypoint Ruins, Swamp of Aeonia). A Roped Poison Pot, which can be thrown further than a Poison Pot, requires the same ingredients as a Poison Pot plus String, which is sometimes dropped by Godrick Soldiers and Demi-Humans.