Where to find Nuclear Material in Fallout 76

You can go a long time in Fallout 76 without ever needing to use Nuclear Material. Unfortunately, if you are someone who crafts many end-game items, you will find yourself needing more and more of this radioactive material. Luckily, there are quite a few items that you can get this crafting ingredient from. As long as you know where to look that is.

What items have Nuclear Material?

You may feel like there are almost no items in the game that can be scrapped for Nuclear Material but there are actually quite a few of them. If you are on the lookout for Nuclear Material, make sure to mark it in-game so that a marker appears whenever you pick up an item that can be scrapped to obtain it. Keep a lookout for the following items that contain Nuclear Material:

Biometric Scanner

Blast Radius Board Game

High-Powered Magnet

Ichor Sac

Ignition Core

Nuclear Waste

Radioactive Glands

Radscorpion Stingers

Vault-Tec Alarm Clock

Volatile Materials Box

Wakemaster Alarm Clock

Each of these items contains Nuclear Material that can be harvested at your camp or any crafting bench. You can also get Nuclear Material from glowing enemies that can be found scattered about the world.

The best way to farm Nuclear Material

What is big, made of metal, contains a bunch of radioactive materials, and caused the world of Fallout to be the wasteland it is today? If you answered nukes, you would be correct. The best way to gather up Nuclear Material outside of finding items is to kill glowing enemies and the best way to find glowing enemies is to nuke an area. If you happen to get your hands on the codes to launch a nuke, aim it at one of these areas:

Whitespring Resort

Blackwater Mine

Site Alpha, Bravo, or Charlie

The two first areas on the list will spawn a lot of glowing enemies for you to kill to farm Nuclear Waste from. Whitespring also has the added bonus of robots that will help you fend off the hordes of enemies. The Silo Sites have turrets with Biometric Scanners that can be farmed for a lot of Nuclear Material.