Where to find Outposts in Tribes of Midgard

There are multiple Outposts you can raid in Tribes of Midgard. You need to attack these specific locations to progress through the Surtr quests, Saga Quest: Inferno. You will work towards unlocking Surtr’s gateway and gaining access to the Volcanic Biome. Before you can do that, Midgard has been invaded by multiple outposts. This guide covers where you can find Outposts in Tribes of Midgard.

How to find Outposts in Saga Quest: Inferno

You can find these Outposts in any Biome. They randomly spawn around your map when you generate your world. You have to go out of your way to find them, which means doing plenty of exploration. You want to cover as much ground as possible to find enough of these Outposts. Although the Saga Quest: Inferno description says you need to seek them out, it does not provide content as to why you need to do this. You have to find these Outposts to gather up Múspelite, which you can find in the chest at these Outposts.

These are core ingredients to unlock the Surtr gateway. You will need a handful of other materials, but these are special ones for Surtr. To open up the gateway, you have to find 10 Múspelite, which will mean you may need to find three to four outposts before you have enough. We imagine conquering at least four of these locations will be enough.

We recommend ensuring you have fire protection before entering the Volcanic region. You will take heat damage while visiting the region. You may also want to bring a Frost-based weapon to fight off the many fiery enemies you’re going to find, along with preparing to go up into battle against Surtr.