Where to find POW Dog Tags in Call of Duty: Warzone

In the middle of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Season 3, there’s a celebration of the return to the 80s and the callback to the action heroes that dominated this time. The two operator bundles you can grab to celebrate this occasion are John McClane from the Die Hard franchise, and Rambo from the Rambo movies. Not only are the operators there, but several iconic areas and events will be happening alongside, even if you don’t purchase them. For the 80s Action Hero event, you’ll need to find three POW dog tags in Call of Duty: Warzone. Luckily, they’re in a specific location, but they’re never there for long.

Where to find three POW Dog Tags

You can only find these POW Dog Tags at one of the 10 Survivor Camps hidden all over Verdansk. We could find their locations, but they’re secluded and hidden away from most prying eyes, making them difficult locations to spot. For the three POW dog tags challenge, you do not need to grab them from the same match. They can be spread out.

The real trick is also reaching them before other players do. When a player grabs one of these tags, it’s theirs, and you lose your chance to acquire one for yourself. From what we’ve seen, they do not respawn at the camps in the same game. You’ll have to wait for another match of Warzone to happen to acquire yours. We highly recommend that you attempt to directly land at these locations to grab these dog tags. When you acquire a dog tag, bring them to the CIA Outpost at the Airplane Hangers to turn them in for a reward.