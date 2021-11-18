Where to find Rare Candy in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl – rare candy locations

There are a lot of useful items in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Rare Candy is definitely one of them, helping players to get their Pokémon all leveled up as quickly as possible. Time is of the essence to Trainers, so you will want to get your hands on Rare Candy as often as you can.

You will be able to find Rare Candy in various different areas as you explore Sinnoh, and you can find an ever-growing list of them below. We will continue to add to the list as we find more of them in the game.

Route 207

Route 210

Route 212

Route 214

Route 218

Route 224 x2

Route 225 x2

Route 226

Route 228

Route 230

Snowpoint City

Great Marsh

Wayward Cave

Solaceon Ruins

Mr. Coronet

Victory Road

Stark Mountain

Galactic Veilstone Building

You should always ensure you have your eyes open for items as you explore the games, as you never know what you will find lying around that might prove to be incredibly useful. Everything from Candy to TMs can be found by exploring the game’s many areas. Keep in mind that you won’t be able to buy these Rare Candy, so you will need to rely on your eagle eyes to track them down.