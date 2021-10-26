Where to find Shadow Ops in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 – NPC #27 Location

Special Ops is a new NPC that has been introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in the v18.30 update. She will have new punchcard challenges that players can complete, each one gaining them 30,000 XP toward their Battle Pass. Most of her challenges will involve certain weapons, so be on the lookout for some variety in your arsenal.

To begin the challenges, you first need to track down Special Ops. She can be located on the southern side of Lazy Lake, near the very end of the town. Lazy Lake can be a very busy spot, so make sure another player doesn’t get the drop on you while you are speaking with her.

Image by Gamepur

You may find the NPC wandering around in this general area, as they all have patrol paths that they will follow. When you get close, you will be able to see exactly where they are thanks to a speech bubble symbol that will appear both on the map, and on your main screen.

You can find all Sledgehammer’s punchcard challenges below: