Cyberpunk 2077: Where to Find Skippy the Legendary Smart Pistol

With Night City being such a vast environment to explore in Cyberpunk 2077, you’re bound to come across some weird and outright bizarre things. One of those is a talking Smart Pistol named Skippy that just doesn’t know how to keep its nonexistent mouth shut.

However, there’s a lot more to this weapon than what first appears, and as time goes on, you’ll be given the opportunity to return Skippy back to its owner. Here is what you need to know about where to find Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to find Skippy in Cyberpunk 2077

To get your hands on Skippy, the smart pistol, you’ll want to head over to the Vista Del Ray district located in Haywood. Down one of the alleys, there will be a side mission marker that will lead you to find a corpse lying on the ground, and next to the body is an open box with a weapon. This is Skippy, a Tier 4 Iconic Smart Pistol and a variation of the HJKE-11 Yukimura that you can find elsewhere in Cyberpunk 2077.

Once you pick up Skippy, this will start a dialogue chat between you and the weapon. It’ll eventually give you two settings that it can apply to itself, but you’ll need to pick one of the modes to move forward.

Stone Cold Killer, please – This will set Skippy to headshot only mode where it fires at the heads of enemies.

– This will set Skippy to headshot only mode where it fires at the heads of enemies. Puppy-Loving Pacifist sounds better – This will set Skippy to limbs only mode where it fires at the legs of enemies.

Smart weapons will track their targets in Cyberpunk 2077, so select the option you feel you’ll have the most fun with here. After 50 kills, Skippy will start another conversation with you, and depending on your previously setting selection, you’ll end up being flipped the other way. For example, I selected Stone Cold Killer to begin with, and Skippy wasn’t happy with having assisted in killing so many people. This led to the smart pistol switching over to Puppy-Loving Pacificst mode.

After a few days in-game, a new side job will trigger called Machine Gun, which will lead to some events where you’ll be given the option to return Skippy back to its owner Regina.

Can you upgrade Skippy to a Legendary in Cyberpunk 2077

Unfortunately, you are unable to upgrade Skippy to a Legendary weapon in Cyberpunk 2077. But it is one of the few weapons in the game that scales to the player’s level, so you don’t need to worry about upgrading it. Even without being able to upgrade this to a legendary, it’s still one of the most powerful pistols in Cyberpunk 2077.