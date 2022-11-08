Slag Deposits are another common resource in God of War Ragnarok. You will need them if you want to upgrade your equipment and prepare for more difficult battles ahead of you. There are specific locations you can regularly find this item, but they don’t always drop after defeating an enemy. There are a handful of places you want to try finding it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Slag Deposits in God of War Ragnarok.

How to find Slag Deposits in God of War Ragnarok

Because Slag Deposits are a common resource, you can find them throughout your journey in God of War Ragnarok. They will appear inside chests and coffins, hidden inside barrels you need to knock down, or there’s a chance they will appear on the ground after defeating a difficult opponent. There’s also the chance for them to drop from Ormr, the small creatures you first discover in Svartalfheim.

The Ormr are nimble creatures. You must attack them from behind, knock them down, and defeat them. If you attempt to take them out traditionally, they will bury themselves underground and hide from you. When you knock them down, they drop several resources, one of which could be Slag Deposits.

You might also find Slag Deposits while riding in the water with a boat. You can find resource locations indicated by the shimmering gold from the water. Atreus can reach down to pull out the items from these locations, and there’s a chance for you to find Slag Deposits this way.

It also helps to progress through the game’s main story to find more of this resource. Advancing the primary campaign allows you to access more locations, which gives you an increased opportunity to find them throughout your journey, so long as you explore off the beaten pathway.