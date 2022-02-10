Where to find the 500 year old Mera Wine in Lost Ark

A large portion of content within Lost Ark is found within the optional task of completing the Adventurer’s Tome. The massive book tasks players with seeking enemies, rare drops, and ingredients for each of the continents of Lost Ark, an arduous undertaking.

For the continent of Rethramis, one difficult ingredient to be found is the 500-year-old Mera Wine. The Adventurer’s Tome offers a subtle hint about the drop location for the wine: ‘made with a Mera snake.’

To find this ingredient, players need to head to the continent of Rethramis, and the area of Ankumo Mountain. Northeast of Ankumo Mountain is a dungeon called Aquilok’s Head; this is where the wine is found.

Within Aquilok’s Head, players will need to break a broken down wagon to effectively begin the dungeon. Just past this wagon is a switch that is difficult to see, nestled against the left side of the wall.

Striking this switch will move a massive boulder, allowing players to move into an unmapped area of the dungeon containing two Mokoko seeds and a singular satchel holding a bottle of 499-year old wine.

Much like the Holy Potato with Teeth Marks, players will need to turn this item into the necessary ingredient. Players can grab multiple bottles of the 499 at the satchel in the dungeon — drinking one provides no buffs or debuffs, but interesting flavor text does appear. Upon hovering over the item in the inventory, players will note a strange aspect of the 499-year-old wine: a duration that takes two hours.

All players need to do is keep a bottle of the 499-year-old wine in their inventory for two real-life hours, and it will transform into the necessary 500-year-old wine for the Adventurer’s Tome. Once it shifts, send it into the Adventurer’s Tome with a right click.