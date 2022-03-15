Where to find the Bendy Straw Marker in Roblox Find the Markers

The recently-updated Roblox experience, Find the Markers, offers players an opportunity to find markers spread across wild maps. Some markers, such as the Bendy Straw Marker, can be very difficult to find without the help of a quick guide.

The Bendy Straw Marker is relatively easy to get once players know where to look, especially compared to the harder tasks like finding the Potion Marker. It does involve a little bit of parkouring, and a leap of faith.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From spawn, players should head directly behind the wooden house on the left side. Walk directly behind the house, through the forest, until you reach a pond. If you stand in the pond and try to look to where the water is falling, you should see a small hidden room in the side of the cliff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the hard part: players will want to stand on the edge, hop up, and move slightly away from the land so they begin falling. Once you pass the ledge you were standing on, start holding forward to try to land in the hidden room.

It might take a few tries, but that’s alright: players will simply respawn at the start, and take the short walk through the forest back to the pond. Soon enough, you’ll be the owner of another difficult marker that not many people have found.