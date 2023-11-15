Mining in Coral Island: Unlock Shafts, Blacksmith Location & All Ores and Loot

On Spring 7, a grumpy Mark will let you know you can now enter the Cavern northwest of the map. Thus, your mission kicks off: delve into elemental shafts, free the giants, and snag all the game’s gems just for their sparkle.

Mining is a pretty standard mechanic in farming sim games, but Coral Island features not one but four 40-level shafts to explore. Inside, you’ll find your usual ores, gems, and scavengeables, but you’ll also have to fight a couple of monsters. Here’s how to unlock every shaft in Coral Island and what you can expect to find in each.

How Mining Works in Coral Island

After Spring 7, head northwest of the farm past the ranch and the forest to uncover the Caverns. Scott will investigate the ruins inside but won’t dare venture to the lower levels. That’s your job.

At first, only the Earth Shaft will be unlocked. You’ll have to reach the bottom of the Earth Shaft to unlock more mines in Coral Island. This unlocks the Water Shaft, in which you must repeat this same procedure.

Just because unlocking all shafts in Coral Island follows a similar process doesn’t mean you’ll find the same stuff in every shaft. Each shaft has a set of unique monsters, ores, and gems.

Where is the Blacksmith in Coral Island?

You’ll notice that rocks get progressively harder and harder to break in the Cavern. This might be a sign that your pickaxe needs upgrading in the Blacksmith Shop. To find the Blacksmith in Coral Island, open the map and look for the anvil icon in Startlet Town.

The Blacksmith is right next to the Vineyard area and north of the graveyard. It’s open from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 and on Saturdays from 9:00 to 14:00. Don’t go knocking on the Sanchez’s door on Sunday; they won’t be there. Here’s what you’ll need to upgrade the pickaxe:

Tool Upgrade Materials Required to Upgrade Tool Time Required to Upgrade Tool

Bronze Pickaxe 1x Standard Pickaxe

1500 Gold

5x Bronze Ingots

20x Wood Logs 1 day

Silver Pickaxe 1x Bronze Pickaxe

3000 Gold

5x Silver Ingots

20x Wood Logs 2 days Gold Pickaxe 1x Silver Pickaxe

10000 Gold

5x Gold Ingots

5x Hardwood Logs 2 days Osmium Pickaxe 1x Gold Pickaxe

20000 Gold

5x Osmium Ingots

5x Hardwood Logs 4 days

Swords and other combat equipment can’t be upgraded in Coral Island. Instead, you’ll need to earn, find, or buy better equipment either at the Cavern, the Blacksmith, or the Band of Smiles.

All Cavern Shafts, Ores, Gems, and Loot in Coral Island

Earth Shaft in Coral Island: All Levels, Ores, Gems & Loot

