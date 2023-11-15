Mining in Coral Island: Unlock Shafts, Blacksmith Location & All Ores and Loot

The mines hide more than just plain wood and rocks. Here’s everything you need to know about mining in Coral Island.

Coral Island Blacksmith Location

On Spring 7, a grumpy Mark will let you know you can now enter the Cavern northwest of the map. Thus, your mission kicks off: delve into elemental shafts, free the giants, and snag all the game’s gems just for their sparkle.

Mining is a pretty standard mechanic in farming sim games, but Coral Island features not one but four 40-level shafts to explore. Inside, you’ll find your usual ores, gems, and scavengeables, but you’ll also have to fight a couple of monsters. Here’s how to unlock every shaft in Coral Island and what you can expect to find in each.

How Mining Works in Coral Island

Coral Island How to Unlock all Shafts
After Spring 7, head northwest of the farm past the ranch and the forest to uncover the Caverns. Scott will investigate the ruins inside but won’t dare venture to the lower levels. That’s your job.

At first, only the Earth Shaft will be unlocked. You’ll have to reach the bottom of the Earth Shaft to unlock more mines in Coral Island. This unlocks the Water Shaft, in which you must repeat this same procedure. 

Just because unlocking all shafts in Coral Island follows a similar process doesn’t mean you’ll find the same stuff in every shaft. Each shaft has a set of unique monsters, ores, and gems. 

Where is the Blacksmith in Coral Island?

Blacksmith Coral Island
You’ll notice that rocks get progressively harder and harder to break in the Cavern. This might be a sign that your pickaxe needs upgrading in the Blacksmith Shop. To find the Blacksmith in Coral Island, open the map and look for the anvil icon in Startlet Town. 

The Blacksmith is right next to the Vineyard area and north of the graveyard. It’s open from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 and on Saturdays from 9:00 to 14:00. Don’t go knocking on the Sanchez’s door on Sunday; they won’t be there. Here’s what you’ll need to upgrade the pickaxe:

Tool UpgradeMaterials Required to Upgrade ToolTime Required to Upgrade Tool

 Bronze Pickaxe		1x Standard Pickaxe
1500 Gold
5x Bronze Ingots
20x Wood Logs		1 day

Silver Pickaxe		1x Bronze Pickaxe
3000 Gold
5x Silver Ingots
20x Wood Logs		2 days
 Gold Pickaxe1x Silver Pickaxe
10000 Gold
5x Gold Ingots
5x Hardwood Logs  		2 days
 Osmium Pickaxe1x Gold Pickaxe
20000 Gold
5x Osmium Ingots
5x Hardwood Logs  		4 days

Swords and other combat equipment can’t be upgraded in Coral Island. Instead, you’ll need to earn, find, or buy better equipment either at the Cavern, the Blacksmith, or the Band of Smiles. 

All Cavern Shafts, Ores, Gems, and Loot in Coral Island

Earth Shaft in Coral Island: All Levels, Ores, Gems & Loot

how many levels earth mine Coral Island
Levels 1 – 20
Gems & Ore
Morganite

Lepidolite		Fire Agate

Pink Crystal		Bronze Ore
Diorite		Granite
Marble		Jasper
Black Opal
Red Beryl
Geodes & Other Loot Wild Seeds
Compost
Rope		Earth Geode
Mystery Geode
Coal
Levels 21 – 40
Gems & Ore
Morganite

Lepidolite

Diorite

Fire Agate


Bronze Ore
Silver Ore


Pink Crystal
Jasper

Marble

Granite
Black Opal

Red Beryl
Geodes & Other Loot
Compost
Coal		Wild Seeds
Slime Goop
Earth Geode
Mystery Geode

Rope
Hardwood
RewardsLevel 10: Ring of SpeedLvl 20: Gold Encrusted HammerLevel 30:
12x
Spikes 		Level 40:
4x
Jamu

Water Shaft in Coral Island

how to unlock doors in the mines coral island
Levels 1 – 20
Gems & OreDiamond

Silver Ore

Aquamarine

Moonstone

Quartz

Beryl		Crystal

Azurite
Geodes & Other Loot ManureWild SeedsWater Geode
Coal		Mystery Geode
Hardwood		Slime GoopRope
Levels 21 – 40
Gems & OreSilver Ore
Diamond

Azurite
Aquamarine
Moonstone		Quartz

Beryl		Gold Ore

Crystal
Geodes & Other LootManureWild SeedsWater Geode
Coal		Mystery Geode
Hardwood		Slime GoopRope
RewardsLevel 10: 8x Candied Fruit TreeLevel 20: Amber Shield RingLevel 30:
10x Explosive 2		Level 40:
6x
Jamu

Wind Shaft in Coral Island

Coral Island rescue giants
Levels 1 – 20
Gems & OreAmethyst
Jade		Variscite
Pink Diamond		Amber
Peridot		Emerald

Gold Ore
Geodes & Other Loot ManureHardwoodWild Seeds
Slime Goop		Coal
Rope		Wind GeodeMystery Geode
Levels 21 – 40
Gems & OreGold OreOsmium Ore
Jade		Variscite
Pink Diamond		Amber
Peridot		Amethyst

Emerald
Geodes & Other LootManureHardwoodWild Seeds
Slime Goop		Coal
Rope		Wind GeodeMystery Geode
RewardsLevel 10:
10x
Decoy		Level 20:
Forager
Ring
Level 30:
4x
Jamu
Level 40:
15x
Jamu

Fire Shaft in Coral Island

Fire Mines Coral Island
Levels 1 – 20
Gems & OrePurple Crystal
Onyx
Rhondonite		Osmium Ore
Garnet		Topaz
Rose Quartz		Labradorite
Ruby
Opal
Geodes & Other Loot ManureHardwoodWild Seeds
Slime Goop		Coal
Rope		Fire GeodeMystery Geode
Levels 21 – 40
Gems & OrePurple CrystalOnyx
Rhondonite		Osmium Ore
Garnet		Topaz
Rose Quartz		Labradorite
Ruby
Opal
Geodes & Other LootManureHardwoodWild Seeds
Slime Goop		Coal
Rope		Fire GeodeMystery Geode
RewardsLevel 10:
10x
Explosive 3		Level 20: Flameguard GreatswordLevel 30: Blessed Opal Ring
Level 40:
25x
Explosive 3

All Monsters and Monster Loot in Coral Island

Combat Guide Coral Island
AppearanceMonster NameDropped Loot/RateSpawn Location
Simple SlimeMonster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%)All shaft
Earth SlimeMonster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Earth essence (15%)Earth shaft
Water SlimeMonster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Water essence (15%)Water shaft
Wind SlimeMonster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Wind essence (15%)Wind shaft
Fire SlimeMonster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Flame essence (15%)Fire shaft
BatMonster essence (10%), Bat wing (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%)All shafts
SpiderMonster essence (10%), Silky fur (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%)All shafts
Tuku – TukuMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Coal (10%), Tough meat (3%), Batwing (3%), Silky fur (3%)All shaft
Bronze Tuku – TukuMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Bronze ore (10%)Earth shaft
Silver Tuku – TukuMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silver ore (10%)Water shaft
Gold Tuku – TukuMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Gold ore (10%)Wind shaft
Osmium Tuku – TukuMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Osmium ore (10%)Fire shaft
SkullyMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%)All shaft
Earth SkullyMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%), Earth essence (15%)Earth shaft
Ice SkullyMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%), Water essence (15%)Water shaft
Wind SkullyMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%), Wind essence (15%)Wind shaft
Fire SkullyMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%), Flame essence (15%)Fire shaft
SnatcherMonster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%)All shaft
Spring SnatcherMonster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%), Earth Essence (10%).Earth shaft
Summer SnatcherMonster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%), Water Essence (10%).Water shaft
Fall SnatcherMonster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%), Fire Essence (10%).Wind shaft
Winter SnatcherMonster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%), Wind Essence (10%).Fire shaft
AmaloMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%)All shaft
Earth AmaloMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%), Earth essence (15%)Earth shaft
Water AmaloMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%), Water essence (15%)Water shaft
Wind AmaloMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%), Wind essence (15%)Wind shaft
Fire AmaloMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%), Flame essence (15%)Fire shaft
ArmoliteMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%)All shaft
Earth ArmoliteMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%), Earth essence (15%)Earth shaft
Water ArmoliteMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%), Water essence (15%)Water shaft
Wind ArmoliteMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%), Wind essence (15%)Wind shaft
Fire ArmoliteMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%), Flame essence (15%)Fire shaft
OmbutoMonster essence (10%), Bone (80%), Tough meat (15%)All shafts
PicklingMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%)All shaft
Rock PicklingMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%), Earth essence (15%)Earth shaft
Ice PicklingMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%), Water essence (15%)Water shaft
Wind PicklingMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%), Wind essence (15%)Wind shaft
Fire PicklingMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%), Flame essence (15%)Fire shaft
SphekterMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%)All shaft
Earth SphekterMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%), Earth essence (15%)Earth shaft
Ice SphekterMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%), Water essence (15%)Water shaft
Wind SphekterMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%), Wind essence (15%)Wind shaft
Fire SphekterMonster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%), Flame essence (15%)Fire shaft
Advanced SlimeMonster essence (10%), Slime goop (25%), Dark essence (80%)All shafts

