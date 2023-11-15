Mining in Coral Island: Unlock Shafts, Blacksmith Location & All Ores and Loot
The mines hide more than just plain wood and rocks. Here’s everything you need to know about mining in Coral Island.
On Spring 7, a grumpy Mark will let you know you can now enter the Cavern northwest of the map. Thus, your mission kicks off: delve into elemental shafts, free the giants, and snag all the game’s gems just for their sparkle.
Mining is a pretty standard mechanic in farming sim games, but Coral Island features not one but four 40-level shafts to explore. Inside, you’ll find your usual ores, gems, and scavengeables, but you’ll also have to fight a couple of monsters. Here’s how to unlock every shaft in Coral Island and what you can expect to find in each.
- How Mining Works in Coral Island
- Where is the Blacksmith in Coral Island?
- All Cavern Shafts, Ores, Gems, and Loot in Coral Island
- All Monsters and Monster Loot in Coral Island
How Mining Works in Coral Island
After Spring 7, head northwest of the farm past the ranch and the forest to uncover the Caverns. Scott will investigate the ruins inside but won’t dare venture to the lower levels. That’s your job.
At first, only the Earth Shaft will be unlocked. You’ll have to reach the bottom of the Earth Shaft to unlock more mines in Coral Island. This unlocks the Water Shaft, in which you must repeat this same procedure.
Just because unlocking all shafts in Coral Island follows a similar process doesn’t mean you’ll find the same stuff in every shaft. Each shaft has a set of unique monsters, ores, and gems.
Where is the Blacksmith in Coral Island?
You’ll notice that rocks get progressively harder and harder to break in the Cavern. This might be a sign that your pickaxe needs upgrading in the Blacksmith Shop. To find the Blacksmith in Coral Island, open the map and look for the anvil icon in Startlet Town.
The Blacksmith is right next to the Vineyard area and north of the graveyard. It’s open from Monday to Friday from 9:00 to 18:00 and on Saturdays from 9:00 to 14:00. Don’t go knocking on the Sanchez’s door on Sunday; they won’t be there. Here’s what you’ll need to upgrade the pickaxe:
|Tool Upgrade
|Materials Required to Upgrade Tool
|Time Required to Upgrade Tool
Bronze Pickaxe
|1x Standard Pickaxe
1500 Gold
5x Bronze Ingots
20x Wood Logs
|1 day
Silver Pickaxe
|1x Bronze Pickaxe
3000 Gold
5x Silver Ingots
20x Wood Logs
|2 days
|Gold Pickaxe
|1x Silver Pickaxe
10000 Gold
5x Gold Ingots
5x Hardwood Logs
|2 days
|Osmium Pickaxe
|1x Gold Pickaxe
20000 Gold
5x Osmium Ingots
5x Hardwood Logs
|4 days
Swords and other combat equipment can’t be upgraded in Coral Island. Instead, you’ll need to earn, find, or buy better equipment either at the Cavern, the Blacksmith, or the Band of Smiles.
All Cavern Shafts, Ores, Gems, and Loot in Coral Island
Earth Shaft in Coral Island: All Levels, Ores, Gems & Loot
|Levels 1 – 20
|Gems & Ore
Morganite
Lepidolite
|Fire Agate
Pink Crystal
|Bronze Ore
Diorite
|Granite
Marble
|Jasper
Black Opal
Red Beryl
|Geodes & Other Loot
|Wild Seeds
|Compost
Rope
|Earth Geode
Mystery Geode
Coal
|Levels 21 – 40
|Gems & Ore
Morganite
Lepidolite
Diorite
Fire Agate
Bronze Ore
Silver Ore
Pink Crystal
Jasper
Marble
Granite
Black Opal
Red Beryl
|Geodes & Other Loot
Compost
Coal
|Wild Seeds
Slime Goop
Earth Geode
Mystery Geode
Rope
Hardwood
|Rewards
|Level 10: Ring of Speed
|Lvl 20: Gold Encrusted Hammer
|Level 30:
12x
Spikes
|Level 40:
4x
Jamu
Water Shaft in Coral Island
|Levels 1 – 20
|Gems & Ore
|Diamond
Silver Ore
Aquamarine
Moonstone
|Quartz
Beryl
|Crystal
Azurite
|Geodes & Other Loot
|Manure
|Wild Seeds
|Water Geode
Coal
|Mystery Geode
Hardwood
|Slime Goop
|Rope
|Levels 21 – 40
|Gems & Ore
|Silver Ore
|Diamond
Azurite
Aquamarine
Moonstone
|Quartz
Beryl
|Gold Ore
Crystal
|Geodes & Other Loot
|Manure
|Wild Seeds
|Water Geode
Coal
|Mystery Geode
Hardwood
|Slime Goop
|Rope
|Rewards
|Level 10: 8x Candied Fruit Tree
|Level 20: Amber Shield Ring
|Level 30:
10x Explosive 2
|Level 40:
6x
Jamu
Wind Shaft in Coral Island
|Levels 1 – 20
|Gems & Ore
|Amethyst
Jade
|Variscite
Pink Diamond
|Amber
Peridot
|Emerald
Gold Ore
|Geodes & Other Loot
|Manure
|Hardwood
|Wild Seeds
Slime Goop
|Coal
Rope
|Wind Geode
|Mystery Geode
|Levels 21 – 40
|Gems & Ore
|Gold Ore
|Osmium Ore
Jade
|Variscite
Pink Diamond
|Amber
Peridot
|Amethyst
Emerald
|Geodes & Other Loot
|Manure
|Hardwood
|Wild Seeds
Slime Goop
|Coal
Rope
|Wind Geode
|Mystery Geode
|Rewards
|Level 10:
10x
Decoy
|Level 20:
Forager
Ring
Level 30:
4x
Jamu
Level 40:
15x
Jamu
Fire Shaft in Coral Island
|Levels 1 – 20
|Gems & Ore
|Purple Crystal
|Onyx
Rhondonite
|Osmium Ore
Garnet
|Topaz
Rose Quartz
|Labradorite
Ruby
Opal
|Geodes & Other Loot
|Manure
|Hardwood
|Wild Seeds
Slime Goop
|Coal
Rope
|Fire Geode
|Mystery Geode
|Levels 21 – 40
|Gems & Ore
|Purple Crystal
|Onyx
Rhondonite
|Osmium Ore
Garnet
|Topaz
Rose Quartz
|Labradorite
Ruby
Opal
|Geodes & Other Loot
|Manure
|Hardwood
|Wild Seeds
Slime Goop
|Coal
Rope
|Fire Geode
|Mystery Geode
|Rewards
|Level 10:
10x
Explosive 3
|Level 20: Flameguard Greatsword
|Level 30: Blessed Opal Ring
Level 40:
25x
Explosive 3
All Monsters and Monster Loot in Coral Island
|Appearance
|Monster Name
|Dropped Loot/Rate
|Spawn Location
|Simple Slime
|Monster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%)
|All shaft
|Earth Slime
|Monster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Earth essence (15%)
|Earth shaft
|Water Slime
|Monster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Water essence (15%)
|Water shaft
|Wind Slime
|Monster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Wind essence (15%)
|Wind shaft
|Fire Slime
|Monster essence (10%), Slime goop (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Flame essence (15%)
|Fire shaft
|Bat
|Monster essence (10%), Bat wing (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%)
|All shafts
|Spider
|Monster essence (10%), Silky fur (20%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%)
|All shafts
|Tuku – Tuku
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Coal (10%), Tough meat (3%), Batwing (3%), Silky fur (3%)
|All shaft
|Bronze Tuku – Tuku
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Bronze ore (10%)
|Earth shaft
|Silver Tuku – Tuku
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silver ore (10%)
|Water shaft
|Gold Tuku – Tuku
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Gold ore (10%)
|Wind shaft
|Osmium Tuku – Tuku
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Osmium ore (10%)
|Fire shaft
|Skully
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%)
|All shaft
|Earth Skully
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%), Earth essence (15%)
|Earth shaft
|Ice Skully
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%), Water essence (15%)
|Water shaft
|Wind Skully
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%), Wind essence (15%)
|Wind shaft
|Fire Skully
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (20%), Flame essence (15%)
|Fire shaft
|Snatcher
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%)
|All shaft
|Spring Snatcher
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%), Earth Essence (10%).
|Earth shaft
|Summer Snatcher
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%), Water Essence (10%).
|Water shaft
|Fall Snatcher
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%), Fire Essence (10%).
|Wind shaft
|Winter Snatcher
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (2.5%), Wood (2.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Cursed fragment (10%), Tough meat (10%), Batwing (10%), Silky fur (10%), Bone (10%), Dark Essence (10%), Slime goop (10%), Stinger (10%), Poison sac (10%), Wind Essence (10%).
|Fire shaft
|Amalo
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%)
|All shaft
|Earth Amalo
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%), Earth essence (15%)
|Earth shaft
|Water Amalo
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%), Water essence (15%)
|Water shaft
|Wind Amalo
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%), Wind essence (15%)
|Wind shaft
|Fire Amalo
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Poison sac (20%), Flame essence (15%)
|Fire shaft
|Armolite
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%)
|All shaft
|Earth Armolite
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%), Earth essence (15%)
|Earth shaft
|Water Armolite
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%), Water essence (15%)
|Water shaft
|Wind Armolite
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%), Wind essence (15%)
|Wind shaft
|Fire Armolite
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Tough meat (40%), Flame essence (15%)
|Fire shaft
|Ombuto
|Monster essence (10%), Bone (80%), Tough meat (15%)
|All shafts
|Pickling
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%)
|All shaft
|Rock Pickling
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%), Earth essence (15%)
|Earth shaft
|Ice Pickling
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%), Water essence (15%)
|Water shaft
|Wind Pickling
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%), Wind essence (15%)
|Wind shaft
|Fire Pickling
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Silky fur (20%), Flame essence (15%)
|Fire shaft
|Sphekter
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%)
|All shaft
|Earth Sphekter
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%), Earth essence (15%)
|Earth shaft
|Ice Sphekter
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%), Water essence (15%)
|Water shaft
|Wind Sphekter
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%), Wind essence (15%)
|Wind shaft
|Fire Sphekter
|Monster essence (10%), Stone (4.5%), Wood (4.5%), Sap (2.5%), Wild seeds (1%), Stinger (20%), Flame essence (15%)
|Fire shaft
|Advanced Slime
|Monster essence (10%), Slime goop (25%), Dark essence (80%)
|All shafts