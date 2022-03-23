Where to find the Daruma Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo

There are multiple relics scattered through Ghostwire: Tokyo that you’ll have the option to find. If you do find them, you’ll want to bring them back to the Handicraft Nekomata, who are more than happy to accept them from you. Finding them can be a little difficult, such as the Daruma Relic. This guide will cover where you need to go to find the Daruma Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You can find the Daruma Relic reasonably early in the game. You’ll want to explore the Safehouse KK points out to close to the start of the game, in the same building you find the bow. Inside the apartment, you’ll find the Daruma Relic hiding amongst many of his things, close to the back of the closet in the second room.

The Daruma Relic will be tucked away right into the side of the closet. You won’t have to open it any further to access the relic, and then you can grab it. Next, return to the Handicraft Nekomata outside of Shiroyama Shrine to receive your reward. The more relics you redeem to these vendors, the more rewards you’ll receive and the small boost of money you receive for exchanging the relic.