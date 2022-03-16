Where to find the Faith-Knot Crystal Tear in Elden Ring

The Flask of Wondrous Physick provides some of the best, most reliable temporary buffs and healing in Elden Ring. The Faith-Knot Crystal Tear, one of many such items with different effects, raises the Faith stat for approximately three minutes when used as part of the Flask. It’s located in the Weeping Peninsula near the Demi-Human Ruins, surrounded by evil poison flowers.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the Faith-Knot Crystal Tear, head west from the Bridge of Sacrifice that leads into the Weeping Peninsula. Follow the lower path up into the hills, then turn northward when there’s a ruined church looming at the highest point. Look down from the topmost level, and there will be a large flower and several smaller flowers crawling about. Pass them by and go down another level near the cliffside. The Tear sits in a basin in the middle of three smaller flower enemies.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Faith-Knot Crystal Tear doesn’t have the immediate benefit of restoring health or FP, nor does it negate damage or cause any visible effect. Its value is subtler. Increasing Faith will increase the damage of anything that scales with the stat, including weapons and spells. It can even allow the casting of otherwise unavailable spells for the duration of the buff. That means players can equip more powerful magic for PvP or a boss fight, knowing they’ll have it available for the encounters of highest danger. Paired it with almost any other Crystal Tear for a powerful concoction that will take enemies by surprise.