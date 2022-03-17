Where to find the Great Stars great hammer in Elden Ring

The Great Stars great hammer is one of the more powerful weapons you can find in the Lands Between. This hammer has a unique ability that allows you to steal health from enemies that you hit with it, making it useful against groups. This weapon’s skill, Endure, allows you to absorb damage from an attack without getting thrown about and reduces the damage you take. Here is where you can find the Great Stars great hammer in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain the Great Stars great hammer, you will first need to get access to Altus Plateau. This is done by going through the dungeons in the northern section of Liurnia or by taking the Grand Lift of Dectus. If you want to take the Grand Lift of Dectus, you will need to obtain the two halves of the Dectus Medallion that can be found in Fort Haight in the Mistwood and Fort Faroth in Dragonbarrow. When you have both halves of the medallion, you can use the lift in the northern section of Liurnia.

Once you reach Altus Plateau, you will want to head east toward the capital city. Follow the road as it goes east and loops around to go to the northern section of the area before heading west. This will lead you to the Road of Iniquity Side Path Site of Grace under the large broken bridge in the north. Slightly west of the Site of Grace, you will find a caravan similar to the one in Limgrave with two ogres pulling it. Take down one of the ogres to stop the caravan and loot the chest in the back. This is where you will find the great hammer.