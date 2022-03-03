Where to find the Level Up Token at Tow-away Beach in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

With the arrival of Week 3 of the Monarch quests in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players have another seven Level Up Token hunts to complete. It does appear with each week the challenge of finding all of these does become harder and finding the Level Up Token at Tow-away Beach is a great example of this. The beach is one of several landmarks you cannot find on your map, but that doesn’t mean you cannot travel there in seconds.

Unlike most tokens, this Level Up Token will be directly inside of Tow-away Beach. You can run into this landmark just southeast of The Joneses, as it is actually the location represented by the large patch of sand on the map (as shown below). Once there, the token will be found just off of the water and between the two beach houses. Additionally, it is worth noting that Tow-away Beach actually makes for an excellent place to drop, in general. There are several weapons lying around on its beach and a few chests hiding with the beach houses.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once players have collected all of the current 21 Level Up Tokens from the Monarch quest pack, the golden Shattered Wings Back Bling will be unlocked for free. The cosmetic is likely a must-have item for most, as it pairs nicely with the Monarch’s golden skin style — which can be unlocked after completing Week 4’s challenges.