There are several relics you have the option to find in Ghostwire: Tokyo. These items are prized by the Handimake Nekomata who are willing to go out of their way to request you find these items for them. Finding these items can be tricky, as they are hidden all over the city, and you’ll need to go out of your way to track them down. In this guide, we cover where to find the Lion Mask Relic in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

The Lion Mask Relic is hidden in a clever spot. You won’t have to go too far to find it. It will be outside KK’s safehouse that he shows you, close to the start of the game, when you originally locate your bow. When you leave the safehouse, take a right, and go into the back alley to the west of the building. Down there, you’ll find two sheds that you can access. The shed in the back, furthest from the apartments, will have the Lion Mask inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the mask, you’ll be able to bring it back to the Handimak Nekomata at Shiroyama Shrine to exchange it for money. When you complete enough Relic requests for this Nekomata, you’ll receive several rewards.