Where to find the Lost Helmet in Dizzy Heights in the Fall Guys Spartan Showdown event

The Fall Guys and Halo crossover event, Spartan Showdown, is underway, with new challenges to complete and new accessories to unlock. There’s plenty to get stuck into in this event, but there are a few challenges that might require a bit more effort on your part than just showing up.

Though many of the new cosmetic items in the Fall Guys Spartan Showdown event are only purchasable using Show-Bucks in the store, there are several that can be unlocked by cashing in the points earned from completing event challenges. Some of these challenges are fairly straightforward, such as just playing Spartan Showdown at all or qualifying from a certain number of rounds, but there are four that require you to locate a Lost Helmet in some of the events. Here’s how to find the Lost Helmet in the Dizzy Heights event.

Finding the Lost Helmet in Dizzy Heights in Fall Guys Spartan Showdown

Dizzy Heights is one of the race levels available to play in Spartan Showdown, and it’s a tricky one. The empty sky stretches below you, and one wrong move can send you flying into the abyss. Luckily, there are some stretches of the course that have a concurrent path running beneath, so if you lose your balance you can continue your way to the finish line from there. However, if you want to grab the Lost Helmet in this level, you’re going to need to keep your footing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the central part of the course, with a series of spinning, circular platforms on the top level and some rotating walls on the bottom, you’ll need to time your jumps right to stay on the high road. In the center of this section, you’ll find another spinning platform, with the Lost Helmet hovering above it. Simply jump into it, and you can then progress on to the finish line to (hopefully) qualify alongside the rest of your squad.