Where to find the Lost Helmet in Gate Crash in the Fall Guys Spartan Showdown event

The Fall Guys and Halo crossover event, Spartan Showdown, is underway, with new challenges to complete and new accessories to unlock. There’s plenty to get stuck into in this event, but there are a few challenges that might require a bit more effort on your part than just showing up.

Though many of the new cosmetic items in the Fall Guys Spartan Showdown event are only purchasable using Show-Bucks in the store, there are several that can be unlocked by cashing in the points earned from completing event challenges. Some of these challenges are fairly straightforward, such as just playing Spartan Showdown at all or qualifying from a certain number of rounds, but there are four that require you to locate a Lost Helmet in some of the events. Here’s how to find the Lost Helmet in the Gate Crash event.

Finding the Lost Helmet in Gate Crash in Fall Guys Spartan Showdown

Gate Crash is one of race levels available to play in Spartan Showdown, and it’s a doozy. As the name suggests, the main gimmick of the level is a series of vertically-moving gates that will intermittently block your way. Your bean is liable to bounce clean off these walls if you hit them, so try and time your movements just right to make it to the finish line successfully.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t hurry too fast, though. Right at the end of the course, before you arrive at the finish line, you’ll hit a group of three gates with a bottomless pit right in front of them. That elusive Lost Helment is sat right in front of the middle gate, so make sure to take a leap of faith down the center in order to grab it. If you miss it and fall into the abyss, you’ll respawn just at the top of the final descent, so you can take as many chances as you need to nab the helmet. Just make sure to get it before you’re timed out at the end of the round.