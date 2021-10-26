Where to find the MCU Rocket outfit in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

While developer Eidos-Montreal created their own original take on the galactic superhero team, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy draws plenty of inspiration from both the comics and the MCU films. One of the more direct ways the game pays homage to other Guardians adaptations is through unlockable outfits, with each character having a ton of throwback costumes, including ones inspired by their MCU counterparts. Here’s how you’ll find the MCU skin for Rocket.

During the opening section of the game, you’ll come across a structure in the Quarantine Zone that you have to slide down. Your first instinct will probably be to follow Rocket and Groot to the next section of the map, but you’ll need to hang back just a bit and head to the side of the slide to find a ledge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jumping down the ledge will take you to a platform that might seem blocked off. However, Peter can actually squeeze through the hole created by the pink mass in front of him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re inside, you’ll find a chest glowing purple. Open the chest and you’ll discover your first unlockable outfit in the form of Rocket’s MCU skin. To continue the story, go back through the hole and climb up the ledge you came from, then head forward to meet up with Rocket and Groot.