Where to find the Monarch Level Up Token at Rocky Residence in Fortnite

Within Monarch’s Week 1 Quest Pack for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, players will be tasked with finding purple Level Up Tokens capable of doing exactly what the name suggests. Each quest will lend you the token’s general location, but they do tend to hide in lesser-known places. The token at Rocky Residence is a good example, as the location is unnamed and likely unknown to most.

Rocky Residence is actually a small landmark in the form of a mansion just far north of The Daily Bugle. The easiest way to discover it is by going going directly north of The Temple landmark and making your way to the coastline. Once there, you can head inside and find the Level Up Token behind the couch in the second floor’s living room.

Keep in mind, collecting the token will level you up once, but will keep your XP in place. For instance, if you needed 2,500 XP to get to Level 100 and then pick up the token, you will now only need 2,500 XP to get to Level 101. You will also have to find each of the tokens in order to unlock the Monarch’s exclusive Golden style.