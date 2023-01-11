Where to find the Morbol Seedling on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature has a lot of mysteries to solve when it comes to kicking back and enjoying the quiet life. Raising animals for crafting materials is a huge part of the Island Sanctuary experience, and Square Enix will add additional creatures to find over time. Some of these animals are notoriously rare to spawn and require specific triggers before they will appear. One such odd creature is the Morbol Seedling. Here’s where you can find the Morbol Seedling on your Island Sanctuary.

How to find the Morbol Seedling on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

The Morbol Seedling was one of the more elusive creatures on the island. Players who wish to tame it do not need to have flying unlocked on their Island Sanctuary before hunting this tiny plant.

The Morbol is found at (X: 19, Y: 19). However, it will not always be at this location. In order for it to spawn, your Island Sanctuary must be experiencing the Clouds weather effect between the time period of 3:00 AM and 6:00 PM Eorzea time. Eorzea time is the game world’s clock. It is considered a small beast and can only be captured with a Makeshift Net.

This is a fairly small window to catch this creature, and getting Clouds during it is not always easy. To help with this, players utilize outside websites that monitor the Island Sanctuary’s upcoming weather and give a heads up on when the beast will spawn.

The Morbol Seedling will provide players with carapaces and a rare chance at fangs when collecting from it at the pasture. Feeding it Premium Island Greenfeed once a day will give it a much higher chance to provide fangs. These items are useful in crafting at the workshop.