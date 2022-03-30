Where to find the Spongebob easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is jam-packed with easter eggs for you to find along your journey. Some of them are obvious, while others are more obscure. This guide explains how to find one that you’ll likely miss even if you find it, the Spongebob easter egg.

Where is the Spongebob easter egg?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spongebob easter egg in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is located in Shattergrave Barrow. It’s in the second half of the area, so you’ll need to travel there and fight your way through the skeletons, zombies, and spider crabs to reach it. See above for a map reference for this easter egg. It’s off to the side of the first major open area where spider crabs appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to jump up onto the raised ground to your left, then up onto the ledge to the left of that. Then, turn around on yourself and run to the end of this area. There’s a grave at the back with a skeleton that has a bubble hat on its head. This is a reference to Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen, a character from the Spongebob Squarepants show who has his hat stolen in one episode and returns from the dead to claim it back from Mr. Crabs.