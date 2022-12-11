Where to find the Unstable Bow in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The Unstable Bow is one of the Exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. It first appeared in Chapter 2 Season 6, but hasn’t been seen again until now. The Unstable Bow is named as such because its form is unstable, meaning that after each shot, it changes into a different type of bow. So, it’s essentially four bows in one: a Primal Flame Bow, a Primal Stink Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow. These are all very powerful types of bow, so the only real drawback (if you’ll pardon the pun) of the Unstable Bow is that you can’t control which type of bow it’s going to be for each shot.

What is the location of the Unstable Bow in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Unstable Bow can only be found in one place in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. The NPC Wild Card has it for sale for 500 Gold Bars. Wild Card can be found wandering up and down the track leading north from the Shatter Slabs quarry. He sells Unstable Bows and Ex-caliber Rifles, and gives out free consumables, which is nice. When he sells you the Unstable Bow, he only gives you one arrow for it though, which is not so nice. Fortunately, it takes the same arrows as other bows, and these are very common floor and chest loot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Is the Unstable Bow really worth 500 Gold Bars, though? That’s hard to say, but for most players, it’s probably not. Bows are high-skill weapons so, unless you’re already very confident using them, you’ll be wasting a lot of cash buying an Unstable Bow. The fact that you can’t control what type of shot it takes is also a disadvantage. All the effects are powerful, but it’s difficult to use the Unstable Bow tactically when you don’t know what’s coming next. Having said all that, the Unstable is definitely a lot of fun to use, and goes really well with the various bow-related Reality Augments.