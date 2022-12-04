How to get the Ex-Caliber rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 certainly doesn’t lack in new content, and the Ex-Caliber seems to be one of the most favorited additions so far. It may because this marksman rifle is unlike any other, as it is shoots out sharp swords into its target. If you don’t have pinpoint accuracy, this still shouldn’t deter you from nabbing the gun. Opponents near its swords will also take in explosive damage that may just be the final blow you need to have them eliminated. Here’s where to find the Ex-Caliber in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to find the Ex-Caliber Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Like most weapons in the loot pool, the Ex-Caliber can be discovered as ground loot or inside of chests. Although this will require some luck, the best odds of finding an Ex-Caliber is by searching inside of Oathbound Chests. These are the latest chapter’s version of legendary chests, as they include everything from top-tier weapons to valuable healing supplies. That said, Oathbound Chests are fairly limited, as they only spawn within the game’s medieval POIs, such as The Citadel and Breakwater Bay.

Players are bound to run into an Ex-Caliber that is one of six different rarities. Anything from its Common to Legendary variants can be secured as loot, but its Mythic version can only be collected by defeating The Ageless Champion boss. No matter which you find, each Ex-Caliber holds three swords per magazine and bears a fire rate of 0.62, an impressively high stat for a marksman rifle.

When diving through Oathbound Chests, you are likely to see several other new weapons added to the chapter. For one, if you don’t receive the Ex-Caliber from this type of chest, the Shockwave Hammer will appear in its place. Similar to the rifle, its attacks also do damage to anyone near its explosions, but it will even allow you to travel at immense speeds.