Where to find the Winged Sword Insignia in Elden Ring

Melee attackers may want to consider grabbing the Winged Sword Insignia, especially if they use a fast-hitting weapon. This talisman increases your attack power with successive hits. This means, as long as you keep hitting your enemies, you will have a constant damage buff. This talisman is so good that it is even themed after Malenia. Here is where you can find the Winged Sword Insignia in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this talisman, you will first need to make your way to Liurnia. This is the region to the north of Limgrave past Stormveil Castle. To reach this area, you will need to progress through Stormveil Castle by defeating both Margit and Godrick. If you think this is too much of a challenge for you, you can always take the less battle-heavy route. Go around Stormveil Castle by taking the path along the cliffside to the east next to the broken bridge. Both paths will place you next to the Lake-Facing Cliff Site of Grace.

From the Site of Grace, head down the hill to the lake area below. Once there, turn around and head southeast to where the east and west cliffs meet. In this area, you will find the entrance to Stillwater Cave. Head inside and be wary of the poison. Maneuver through the cave and avoid the poison to get to the boss at the end. The boss in this dungeon is the Cleanrot Knight. This boss is easy to stagger, so if you have a heavy weapon, be sure to equip it. Stay clear of the poison in the arena as well. Once the boss is defeating, it will drop the talisman.