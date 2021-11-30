Where to find TM43 Volt Switch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Getting the upper hand with your electric-type against some tricky water pocket monsters in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is key to victory, and TM43 Volt Switch can help you triumph in these circumstances. Here’s where to find it.

First, go to the adorably named Hearthome City that’s in the center of the Sinnoh map. It’s to the right of Mount Coronet and southwest of Solaceon Town. This “friendly city,” as the game puts it is home to Amity Square, where you’ll find TM43 Volt Switch. From the Pokémon Center, go northwest until you find the landmark’s West Gate.

This is where you’ll see a gatesman blocking your way to the Square unless you have a cute Pokémon with you. We used our Torterra. Enter inside, and go south of the big water fountain. On the right of a man with his Pikachu, you’ll see the TM43 Volt Switch is slightly obscured by the trees. Pick it up to nab the electric attack.

You can also find the Attract move in Amity Square. Go northeast from your position, and you’ll find it.

Volt Switch has a decent power rating of 70 and a great 100 of accuracy. It also has a higher PP than Thunderbolt as Volt Switch has five more uses. While it’s very useful for the early game, it has a frustrating caveat. The Pokémon that uses Volt Switch needs to be switched out with another party member after it’s used.