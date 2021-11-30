Where to find TM45 Attract in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is home to many attacks throughout its sparse Sinnoh region. One that can be easily missed is TM45 Attract, which can be found in a side-section of the game.

To find TM45 Attract, go to Hearthome City. It’s located in the center of the map southwest of Solaceon Town and northeast of Oreburgh City. As soon as you hit the streets of Hearthome, go northwest from the Pokémon Center and enter the Amity Square West Gate. You’ll need a cute Pokémon to enter the attraction to walk with.

From the big water fountain, go northeast until you find a lady with brown hair and a white apron. Keep in mind for later that she can help you make Poffins for the Pokémon contests. To the left of her, you’ll find TM45 Attract lying beside some blue, white, and orange flowers. Keep an eye out for the electric-type move Volt Switch in this area as well.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Attract doesn’t cause any damage to the opponent, but if their Pokémon is of the opposite gender, it will be in love with the user. This will cause the challenging Pokémon to be less likely to attack. It has high accuracy and a decent PP rate of 15. It might be useful in an Elite Four match if used correctly.