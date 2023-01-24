Forspoken has a massive world with a ton of items for you to discover. Some of these items are needed if you want to get into the game’s crafting system. While some of these items are easy to get your hands on, others are quite difficult to find and take a bit of searching if you want to locate them. Wild Musk is one of the rare crafting items in the game but it is needed if you want to equip some of the upgrades found later on. This guide will show you where to find Wild Musk in Forspoken.

How to get Wild Musk in Forspoken

Wild Musk, like Nuggets and Feathers, is quite rare to find in the world of Athia, though it isn’t as rare as other materials. Obtaining this material may take some time, but luckily you don’t need a lot of it to get started on upgrades. To get Wild Musk, you need to start by searching the various detours found across the map. Detours are the side activities you can take part in that allow you to search ruins and defeat bosses.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you explore the world of Athia, you will come across chests both around the detours and hidden in the world. Wild Musk can appear in any of the chests found around Athia. After completing a detour, use the Cuff Scan to track down any chests that might be hiding in the area. You can also use Cuff Scan out in the world to track down chests, though they also appear on the map as purple dots.

Related: How to get the No Limits cloak in Forspoken

The most common area to find Wild Musk is in chests guarded by enemies. This includes chests that are guarded by world bosses. When you get Wild Musk, you will typically get between one and three of it added to your inventory which is enough to get a single upgrade out of it. You can see how much Wild Musk you have by going into the resources tab of the menu.