Where To Get A Sentry Gun In MW3 Zombies

If you want to survive in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies you’ll need to make sure you’ve some hard-hitting weapons and useful tools to aid you on your mission. Having a Killstreak like the Sentry Gun on hand can help you out when certain situations get tough.

As you make your way across the map completing Contracts and looking for better gear, you’ll sometimes find that Killstreaks are a great way to relieve the onslaught of zombies or mercenaries attempting to take you down. The Sentry Gun is a popular Killstreak to get your hands on in MW3 Zombies as it will help you protect an area for a short amount of time. Though, it’s not completely obvious where you can find this powerful item.

How To Get A Sentry Gun In MW3 Zombies

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get a Sentry Gun in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies you have to visit a Buy Station in the medium threat zone (orange / yellow area). I’ve found this to be the easiest method to secure the Killstreak when exploring the world. The Sentry Gun can be purchased for $2000 Essence at the Buy Station, and will take up the Killstreak slot in your inventory. You will not be able to purchase this from the Buy Station in the low threat zone, and need to make your way to the medium threat area.

After you’ve bought the Sentry Gun you can activate it by using the Killstreak button, this will then allow you to place the item on the ground. Once the Sentry Gun has been positioned, it will look for targets in the area and then begin shooting at them. If you accidentally place the Sentry Gun in the wrong location and need to move it elsewhere, you can pick up the Sentry Gun and relocate it. However, you will not be able to change weapons while it is in your hands, as it needs to be placed back on the ground again before you get access to your guns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

I suggest keeping a Sentry Gun on hand if you’re looking at doing Contracts that need objectives protected, such as the Defend Ground Station or Outlast Contracts. The Sentry Gun is also extremely handy when trying to do the Bounty Contract, as it can assist you and your team in taking out your target. Using the Sentry Gun as a distraction method is also another way to utilize this item, as it can aid you if you’re trying to revive a downed teammate, or exfil out of the map.