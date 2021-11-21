Where to get Amulet Coin in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

The Amulet Coin is a very important item in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You will need a lot of cash in the game to buy assorted items, Poké Balls, and other useful things like potions. The Amulet Coin will double the cash that you can earn from Battles.

In this guide, we will show you where to go to get your hands on the Amulet Coin. It is important to note that you can’t get it too early in the game, so there is no real point in saving those earlier battles until you have it, as you will likely need the cash.

The Amulet Coin is a helpful item that doubles your prize winnings, so getting it as quickly as you can is a good idea. You can get the Amulet Coin at Hearthome City, at Amity Square. You will need a Cute Pokemon but the good news here is that your starters, and their evolved forms, will all count. Head north and you will find some ruins and in there you will find the Amulet Coin. Just give it to a Pokémon in your party and you will start earning double the cash from your battles.

The Amulet Coin is not the only way to increase your income in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so make sure you check out other ways to earn cash fast in the game.