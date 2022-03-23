Where to get arrows in Ghostwire: Tokyo

As you progress through Ghostwire: Tokyo, Akito and KK’s relationship will become stronger as the two are forced to work together. KK will slowly reveal more of his world to Akito and brings several tools he’s accustomed to using. One of these tools is a bow, and you’ll need arrows if you’re battling against the Visitors. Here’s what you need to know about where you can get arrows in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

While progressing through a story mission, you’ll likely find arrows throughout the game, especially during scenarios where it requires you to use your arrow. The game will not prevent you from progressing due to a lack of arrows, so always be on the lookout for extras during a primary story mission.

Alternatively, if you’re running around Shibuya, you’ll want to visit the local shops scattered throughout the district. You can visit any of the shops detailed by the shopping cart sign on your mini-map and speak with the cat at the counter. They will have arrows available for you to purchase using Meika at the top of the screen. This is the most accessible way to obtain arrows, especially when you’re on the move throughout the city. We recommend grabbing plenty of arrows before undertaking any of the side or primary missions in Ghostwire.