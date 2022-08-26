Where to get Chaos Bolts in Genshin Impact

One of the most important aspects of your progression in Genshin Impact is getting all the right materials to upgrade your characters and your weapons. That was as true when the game first came out as it is now with the 3.0 update. As you explore the new Sumeru region, keep an eye out for all of the new resources that you might need. Yet some resources can be scarce or difficult to farm. Some require you to kill very specific mobs to have a chance to get them. That becomes more true the further you progress in the game. For instance, Chaos Bolts are needed for weapon upgrades but drop from only two types of mobs in the game. So if you are wondering how to get Chaos Bolts in Genshin Impact, then this article is for you.

Where to find Chaos Bolts in Genshin Impact

In truth, there are two different ways to get your hands on Chaos Bolts in Genshin Impact. Of course, the most straightforward way to farm them is by killing mobs that drop them. The other method is by crafting using lower-tier materials.

Chaos Bolts as loot drops

Chaos Bolts drop as possible loot from only two Elite enemies. They are both part of the Ruin Drake type. Furthermore, they will only drop from those enemies if they are Level 60+. Those Ruin Drakes are:

Ruin Drake: Earthguard

Ruin Drake: Skywatch

Image via HoYoLab

Crafting Chaos Bolts

However, if you need just a few more Chaos Bolts and you have some Chaos Modules left in your inventory, then you can craft some Chaos Bolts yourself. For this recipe, you will need 3x Chaos Modules and to pay a fee of 50 Mora, which will net you 1 Chaos Bolt in return.

What are Chaos Bolts used for in Genshin Impact

Now that you have some Chaos Bolts in your inventory, let’s see what you can use them on. Currently, their only purpose is to Ascend the following 4-star weapons to Levels 5 and 6, which is of course nothing to scoff at: