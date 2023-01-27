Where to get Crimson Agate in Genshin Impact – Crimson Agate Locations

Crimson Agate is an Adventure item uniquely found in a single region of Genshin Impact’s world of Teyvat. The only region that you can find it in is snow-locked Dragonspine mountain. This special item is this region’s version of Oculi, sharing many similarities to them while carrying a few comparative drawbacks too, such as not having a related resonance stone.

Crimson Agate are bright red gems that you can use to level up the Frostbearing Tree in exchange for useful rewards, very similar to how Statues of the Seven work in other regions. There is a total of 80 Crimson Agates that you can get normally, plus more that you can get through an alternative method. Here’s how and where to find Crimson Agate in Genshin Impact.

How to get Crimson Agate in Genshin Impact

Crimson Agate gems can be found all over the wider Dragonspine region, both out in the world and in chests. Interestingly, chests that contain them won’t show up on the player’s minimap, but you can discern them by the red glow that they emanate. That’s a clear sign that the chest you came upon contains Crimson Agate. You can use the map of the region below to find all Crimson Agate gems in Genshin Impact.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As mentioned before, there are 80 of them that you can get normally. That means that if you offer them all up to the Frostbearing Tree, you will get it from Level 1 to Level 9 with them alone. But there are more levels that you can get, and that’s where Crimson Wishes come into play.

Crimson Wishes are a variety of repeatable World Quests that you can get after leveling up the Frostbearing Tree to Level 8. Every Monday and Friday, five Crimson Wish quests will spawn around Dragonspine on your server, and completing each of them rewards you one extra Crimson Agate. That way, you can get more of them to offer to the tree.

If you want to collect more than the required amount of Crimson Agate, make sure not to level your Frostbearing Tree to Level 12. That’s because once it reaches that level, the Crimson Wish quests become unavailable, while you get to keep any excess Crimson Agate that you’ve collected.