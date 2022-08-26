Where to get Dormant Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact

As with every new region added to Genshin Impact, new resources and materials have also made their way to the game. One of these is the Dormant Fungal Nucleus, which is essentially an ascension material. Like most ascension materials, there are several ways to acquire Dormant Fungal Nucleus, and for anyone interested, these methods are listed below.

Defeating different Fungi enemies

There are several Fungi enemies in the game, and fortunately, all of them can potentially drop Dormant Fungal Nucleus. However, it’s worth noting that the Fungal enemy you take on should be level 40+ for it to have a chance of dropping the desired material. You might think that only Dendro Fungi can drop a Dormant Fungal Nucleus, but that is not the case; A fungal enemy of any element is capable of dropping a Dormant Fungal Nucleus as long as it is level 40 or above.

This is probably the best method to earn Dormant Fungal Nucleus in the game. You don’t have to spend any vital resources, and plenty of Fungi enemies are scattered throughout the map, so it shouldn’t be hard to encounter one.

Purchasing Dormant Fungal Nucleus from Paimon’s Bargain

Screenshot by Gamepur

Paimon’s Bargain packs many essential resources you can buy using Masterless Stardust. This also holds for Dormant Fungal Nucleus, which you can purchase for 15 Masterless Stardust. Although the deal is relatively cheap, it’s generally recommended not to use your Masterless Stardust unless you are in dire need of the resource. Regardless, if needed, you can buy Dormant Fungal Nucleus from Paimon’s Bargain.

Converting Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

Using 3 Inactivated Fungal Nucleus and spending 50 Mora at Crafting Benches will yield a single Dormant Fungal Nucleus. This is another way you can earn Dormant Fungal Nucleus in Genshin Impact. If you are unable to defeat level 40+ effectively Fungi enemies, you might want to try defeating lower level Fungi enemies. This will give you Inactivated Fungal Nucleus, which you can then turn into Dormant Fungal Nucleus.