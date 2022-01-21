There are a handful of resources you’ll need to hunt down to improve your gear and weapons in God of War. A notable resource that will take you quite a bit to find is Frozen Flame. You’ll be using it to upgrade your Leviathan Axe, a primary weapon you’ll be using throughout your journey. Unfortunately, locating Frozen Flame is pretty tricky. In this guide, we cover where to get Frozen Flame in God of War to ensure you’re unlocking every upgrade available to you.

Frozen Flame is considered a rare resource. You’ll only find it through mighty battles, which means you’ll need to progress and complete boss battles. These are the notable bosses you’ll need to defeat to earn Frozen Flame.

Járn Fótr

Magni and Modi

The first Ogre encounter

Beyond these fights, you won’t find Frozen Flame dropping from other bosses. It’s a limited resource, so finding it won’t happen too often. However, there’s an alternative to acquiring this resource during your journey. You can also find a Frozen Flame by acquiring Mist Echoes. These only begin appearing after you leave Ivaldi’s Workshop. You need to receive 5,000 Mist Echoes from Nifhelm, the only location they appear, and you can turn those in and secure a Frozen Flame resource. You primarily want to do this after completing the game.